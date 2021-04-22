VID Vs INV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 13 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna Danube and Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 22. Here is our VID vs INV Dream11 prediction, VID vs INV Dream11 team, VID vs INV best team and VID vs INV player record.

VID vs INV match preview

Vienna Danube are currently at top of the points table have 5 points to show from 4 matches played so far. They have two wins and one loss with one match ending in no result. They started their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Vienna CC before their second match versus Bangladesh Austria was abandoned due to rain. They defeated Cricketer CC by 9 wickets as per the DLS method and managed to keep hold of the top spot. They lost their previous match to Pakistan CC by 9 wickets and will be looking to bounce back with a win.

Indian Vienna are currently 6th on the points table with one win and one loss from two matches. They beat Bangladesh Austria by 37 runs in their opening fixture before losing to Vienna Afghan by 8 runs in their next match. Indian Vienna will be eyeing for a win versus the table toppers and climb the points table to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

VID vs INV weather report

There will be rain before and during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite the shower during the match, teams could still have a chance to play full quota of overs.

VID vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VID vs INV player record

Klair Kailash has looked in good touch with the bat for Vienna Danube and will be expected to once again Indian Vienna team in the upcoming match. Daud Zadran and Mehar Cheema have played well for Indian Vienna in the tournament so far. They are expected to continue to do well for the team especially against Vienna Danube.

VID vs INV best team

VID vs INV Dream11 prediction

As per our VID vs INV Dream11 prediction, VID will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VID vs INV player record and as a result, the VID vs INV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VID vs INV Dream11 team and VID vs INV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

