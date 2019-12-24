VID Vs PUN Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Vidarbha will square off against Punjab in the Round 3 match of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The match will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on Wednesday, December 25. It will commence at 9:30 AM (IST).

Vidarbha are placed at the third position in the points table with 10 points to their name. They have played two games with one win and one draw. Their only win came against Rajasthan as they managed to beat them by an innings and 60 runs. Vidarbha will look to move up the points table by winning this fixture.

On the other hand, Punjab have had an amazing start to their Ranji campaign this season as they won both their opening fixtures and are sitting at the top of the table with 14 points to their name. They beat Rajasthan in their first game by 10 wickets and followed it up by thrashing Hyderabad by an innings and 125 runs. Punjab are clear favourites going into the game and they will look to maintain their winning streak. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

VID vs PUN Squads

Vidarbha Squad: Faiz Fazal (Captain), Wasim Jaffer, Umesh Yadav, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma, Sanjay Raghunath, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Karnewar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Wadkar, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mohit Kale, Suniket Bingewar.

Punjab Squad: Mandeep Singh (Captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Maninder Singh, Vinay Choudhary, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Ashwani Kumar, Shubman Gill, Sharad Lumba, Abhishek Gupta, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha, Akul Pandove.

VID vs PUN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Akshay Wadkar

Batsmen: Mandeep Singh, Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Wasim Jaffer, Faiz Fazal

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav (Captain), Rajneesh Gurbani, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma

All-rounders: Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshay Karnewar

The match is expected to be a draw.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

