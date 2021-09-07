Video Displaying Jasprit Bumrah's 1st & 100th Test Wickets Leaves Netizens Amazed; Watch

Jasprit Bumrah's rise in international cricket has been extraordinary. He went onto become an integral part of team India's bowling unit. The right arm pacer has established himself in all three formats of the game, and recently he achieved a major milestone in Test cricket during the 4th Test of the India vs England Test series. On Monday, the Indian pacer dismissed England batsman Ollie Pope in the 65th over to reach 100 wickets landmark. The pacer achieved the feat in the 24th match, which is one less than the former Indian skipper Kapil Dev who achieved the milestone in his 25th match. Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami are third and fourth as they took their 100th wicket in their 28th and 29th match, respectively. Following the milestone, a Twitter user posted a video that shows the first and 100th wicket of Bumrah, which gave a glimpse of bowlers journey in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah Test debut came back in 2018 against South Africa, and he picked up his maiden Test wicket in the form of South African batsman AB de Villiers. In the video, DeVilliars tried to hit Bumrah's delivery straight down the round, but the ball hit the inside edge and then hit the off stumps. Bumrah's 100th wicket happened to be England’s batter Ollie Pope who was beaten by the pace, and the ball went on crash onto the stumps.

Bumrah Test wickets in World Test Championship

Jasprit Bumrah has been in brilliant form in the World Test Championship, picking up 18 wickets from 4 matches. The list is currently led by England pacer Ollie Robinson who has 21 wickets from 4 matches, while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi is second with 18 wickets from 2 matches.

Recap of England vs India 4th Test

The final day of the England vs India 4th Test witnessed Team India bowlers dominating the England batting lineup and bowling them out for 210 runs in their second innings. Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to put England on the back foot as he knocked over Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session, with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game. Eventually, the hosts were all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Image Credit: BCCI/ Twitter