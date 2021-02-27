Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Gujarat Vs Baroda Live Stream, Surat Pitch And Weather Report

Gujarat will take on Baroda in an Elite Group ‘A’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on February 28, 2021. Here are the Gujarat vs Baroda live streaming details, how to watch Gujarat vs Baroda live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Gujarat vs Baroda preview

Group A of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 has seen complete domination by just two teams — Gujarat and Baroda. Having remained undefeated in each of their four matches, both Gujarat and Baroda have already managed to eliminate all the other teams in their group. Considering that this will be the first loss for either team, the side that comes out on top will earn a direct place in the quarter-finals. The other team, on the other hand, will have to wait to qualify on the basis of their points, which, with 16 points they are most likely to.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Gujarat vs Baroda squads

Gujarat: Dhruv Raval (captain/WK), Priyank Panchal, Mehul Patel, Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Manan Hingrajia, Roosh Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar, Het Patel, Hardik Patel, Kathan Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Rahul Shah

Baroda: Krunal Pandya (captain), Kedar Devdhar (vice-captain), Pratyushkumar, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Smit Patel (WK), Ninad Rathwa, Atit Sheth, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Babasafi Pathan, Dhruv Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Parth Kohli, Jyotsnil Singh, Mitesh Patel (WK), Soeb Sopariya, Shivalik Sharma, Pradeep Yadav and Pratik Ghodedra

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live in India: Gujarat vs Baroda live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on television on the Star Sports Network. The Gujarat vs Baroda live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the Gujarat vs Baroda live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Gujarat vs Baroda pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the four Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games that have taken place at this venue so far, we can expect this Gujarat vs Baroda match to be a fairly high scoring one with a 230+ score. The pitch at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat has also been a bowler's paradise which has seen an average of 17 wickets fall every game. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game and a temperature of 34°C along with low humidity.

