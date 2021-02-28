Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Jaipur Pitch And Weather

Himachal Pradesh will take on Mumbai in an Elite Group ‘D’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on March 1, 2021. Here are the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live streaming details, how to watch Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Venue, Dates Likely To Be Decided In GC Meeting In First Week Of March

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai preview

After a sensational performance against Puducherry, Prithvi Shaw and his Mumbai team will be in high spirits for their remaining two group stage games at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Currently in first place in their group with 12 points, Mumbai have not lost a single match at the tournament (the Mumbai vs Rajasthan match is ongoing at the time of writing). Shaw's 227 off 152 along with Suryakumar Yadav's 133 off 58 and Prashant Solanki's five for 48 also helped Mumbai take a huge net run rate lead, with 2.618, giving them a great chance to make it to the next round.

Realistically, after just one win and two losses in three games, Himachal Pradesh's chances of making it to he quarter-finals are slim. Currently in fourth place in Group D, Himachal have beaten just Rajasthan in the tournament so far (the HP vs Pondicherry match is underway at the time of writing) and have 4 points. However, they will come into this game having lost two tough games to Maharashtra by 59 runs and to Delhi by 6 wickets.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Leaves India's Squad Ahead Of 4th Test Vs England, Cites Personal Reasons

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live: Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on television on the Star Sports Network. The Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Also Read | Is Hyderabad Cricket In Trouble? Mohammad Azharuddin Rift With HCA Reportedly Widening

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur was the stage for Mumbai's record-setting 457-run total in their match against Puducherry on February 25. Taking this as well as other matches into consideration we can expect the Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh game to be a fairly high scoring one. There should also be some relief for the bowlers, who have taken 13 wickets on an average per game here. Accuweather predicts no rain in Jaipur for this game, with 25°C temperature and humidity at 40%.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Blames England's Mindset, Not Pitch For Losing pink-ball Test Against India

Image Credits: BCCI Domestic Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.