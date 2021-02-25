Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Stream, Bengaluru Pitch & Weather Report

Karnataka and Kerala will meet in an Elite Group C fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Friday. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on February 26 and is slated to start at 9:00 AM (IST). Here is a look at the Karnataka vs Kerala live streaming details, where to follow the Karnataka vs Kerala live scores, pitch report, and the Karnataka vs Kerala squads.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Karnataka vs Kerala match preview

Kerala have had a fabulous start to their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign this season. Their victories against Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Railways would have given them immense confidence. They are currently enjoying an unbeaten run in the competition and will be keen to capitalise on the momentum that they are carrying into the fixture. Robin Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod slammed impressive centuries against Railways, and their bowlers also seem to be in top form.

Karnataka also have a star-studded line-up. They surprisingly lost their opening game against Uttar Pradesh, but have redeemed themselves with two successive victories in their subsequent encounters. They are currently placed at the second position in their group, whereas the in-form Kerala are the table toppers. The clash promises to be an exhilarating one for the fans, as the two sides battle it out for supremacy.

Karnataka defeat Odisha by 101 runs in the 3rd league game of Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Devdutt Padikkal 152, Samarth 60.

Prasidh Krishna 3W, Shreyas Gopal 3W. #KARvODI #VHTrophy — Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) February 24, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Karnataka vs Kerala squads

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth (captain), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR (wk), Rakshith S (wk), Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

Kerala: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan Mohammad, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Robin Uthappa, Salman Nizar, Vatsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manohar, Sijomon Joseph, Mithun PK, Basil Thampi, Arun, MD Nidesh, Sreerup, S Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Rohit

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Karnataka vs Kerala live telecast in India

Cricket fans in Indian can catch the live telecast of the tournament on the Star Sports Network. the Karnataka vs Kerala live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Karnataka vs Kerala live scores, one can keep tabs on the Twitter handle of BCCI domestic.

Karnataka vs Kerala pitch report and weather forecast

As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the contest. Fortunately for the participating teams, there are no chances of rain, and an uninterrupted clash is on the cards. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the game. The wicket at Bengaluru will be favourable for the batters. The surface will provide ample assistance to the batsmen, and a high-scoring encounter is expected. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Image source: Devdutt Padikkal Instagram

