Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Knockout Rounds: LIVE Streaming Details, Schedule, Teams & More

After an exciting set of group stage matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, the knockout games will begin on December 19 across several venues in Jaipur.

Vijay Hazare Trophy

After an exciting set of group stage matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, the knockout games will begin on December 19 across several venues in Jaipur. Three grounds of the Pink City will host the games: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, KL Saini Ground and Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Meanwhile, the final of the tournament will take place on December 26.

While the likes of Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kerela, and Services have directly qualified for the quarter-finals, six other teams will take part in the pre-quarter-finals. Uttar Pradesh will take on Madhya Pradesh, while Karnataka will face Rajasthan. The last pre-quarter-final will take place between Vidarbha and Tripura. All three pre-quarter-final games will take place on December 19.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting set of matches ahead, here is a look at the complete Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds schedule and live streaming details. All games will begin live at 9:00 AM IST.

Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds schedule

Date Stage Match Venue
19 December

Pre Quarter Final 1

 Vidarbha vs Tripura Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

19 December

Pre Quarter Final 2

 Karnataka vs Rajasthan

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

 

19 December

Pre Quarter Final 3

 Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

21 December

 Quarter-Final 1 Himachal Pradesh vs TBC

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

21 December

Quarter-Final 2

 Tamil Nadu vs TBC

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

22 December

 Quarter-Final 3

Saurashtra vs TBC

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

22 December

 Quarter-Final 4 Kerala vs Services

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

24 December

 Semi-Final 1 TBC vs TBC

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

24 December

 Semi-Final 2 TBC vs TBC

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

26 December

 Final TBC vs TBC

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

How to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds live in India?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores can be tracked on the social media pages of the BCCI's Domestic handles.

