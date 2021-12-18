Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Knockout Rounds: LIVE Streaming Details, Schedule, Teams & More

After an exciting set of group stage matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, the knockout games will begin on December 19 across several venues in Jaipur. Three grounds of the Pink City will host the games: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, KL Saini Ground and Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Meanwhile, the final of the tournament will take place on December 26.

While the likes of Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kerela, and Services have directly qualified for the quarter-finals, six other teams will take part in the pre-quarter-finals. Uttar Pradesh will take on Madhya Pradesh, while Karnataka will face Rajasthan. The last pre-quarter-final will take place between Vidarbha and Tripura. All three pre-quarter-final games will take place on December 19.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting set of matches ahead, here is a look at the complete Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds schedule and live streaming details. All games will begin live at 9:00 AM IST.

Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds schedule

Date Stage Match Venue 19 December Pre Quarter Final 1 Vidarbha vs Tripura Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 19 December Pre Quarter Final 2 Karnataka vs Rajasthan KL Saini Ground, Jaipur 19 December Pre Quarter Final 3 Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur 21 December Quarter-Final 1 Himachal Pradesh vs TBC Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 21 December Quarter-Final 2 Tamil Nadu vs TBC KL Saini Ground, Jaipur 22 December Quarter-Final 3 Saurashtra vs TBC Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 22 December Quarter-Final 4 Kerala vs Services KL Saini Ground, Jaipur 24 December Semi-Final 1 TBC vs TBC Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 24 December Semi-Final 2 TBC vs TBC KL Saini Ground, Jaipur 26 December Final TBC vs TBC Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

How to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds live in India?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores can be tracked on the social media pages of the BCCI's Domestic handles.