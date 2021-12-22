Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Stream: How To Watch SAU Vs VID & KER Vs SER On TV & Online

After the first set of the quarterfinals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 were conducted on Tuesday, the next two matches will see Kerala take on the Services and Saurashtra face Vidarbha on Wednesday, December 22 in Jaipur. All the teams will look to try and make their way to the semifinals in search of the prestigious trophy that all the teams left want their hands on.

Take a look at how to live stream the Kerala vs Services and the Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 quarterfinal matches online in India.

How to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy live online and on TV?

Cricket fans in India wondering how to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy live online can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores can be tracked on the social media pages of the BCCI's Domestic handles. You can also head to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy live online.

Kerala vs Services live stream details in India

The Kerala vs Services game will take place live at the KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur. Since there will be no live telecast of this match, fans can catch all the live updates on BCCI.TV. They can also head to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy live online. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM on December 22 and will be conducted in two sessions with one interval in between the sessions.

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha live stream details in India

The Saurashtra vs Vidarbha match will take place at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While there will be no official telecast of the match on TV, fans can catch the Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM on December 22 and will be conducted in two sessions with one interval in between the sessions.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Results from Tuesday