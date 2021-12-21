Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Stream: How To Watch TN Vs KAR & HIM Vs UP On TV & Online?

After an exhilarating set of pre-quarterfinal matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, it is now time for the quarterfinal matches to take place. Two quarterfinal encounters will take place on December 21st, Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh. Both games will commence live at 9:00 AM IST.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting set of matches ahead, here is a look at how to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy live and the live stream of both games.

How to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy live?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy live can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores can be tracked on the social media pages of the BCCI's Domestic handles.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka live stream details in India

The Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka game will take place live at the KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur. Since there will be no live telecast of this match, fans can catch all the live updates on BCCI.TV.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh live stream details in India

The Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh match will take place at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While there will be no official telecast of the match, fans can catch the Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Vijay Hazare Trophy team squads

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik(w), Vijay Shankar(c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Kaushik Gandhi, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, Sai Sudharsan

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey(c), Abhinav Manohar, Srinivas Sharath(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Venkatesh Muralidhara, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Dega Nischal, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rohan Kadam, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Ritesh Bhatkal, Darshan MB, Vidyadhar Patil

🗓️ Save the Dates



Here's the #VijayHazareTrophy Knockouts Schedule 🔽 pic.twitter.com/Ir7cQd7p43 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 20, 2021

Himachal Pradesh: Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan(c), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya, Arpit Guleria, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Priyanshu Khanduri, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Thakur

Uttar Pradesh: Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal(w), Karan Sharma(c), Sameer Rizvi, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Almas Shaukat, Samarth Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohsin Khan, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Goswami, Sameer Choudhary, Hardeep Singh, Jasmer Dhankhar, Manik Beri, Bihari Rai, Parth Mishra

Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka qualified via the pre-quarterfinal route

While the likes of Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu directly qualified for the quarterfinals, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka had to go to the pain of qualifying via the pre-quarterfinal route. Uttar Pradesh defeated Madhya Pradesh in the first pre-quarterfinal by five wickets, with Akshdeep Nath scoring a brilliant 78 run knock of 92 deliveries to help the team win.

Meanwhile, Karnataka defeated Rajasthan by eight wickets, with captain Manish Pandey leading from the front. The skipper scored a decent knock of 52 runs from 53 deliveries and was aided by Krishnamurthy Siddharth from the other end. Siddarth smacked 85 runs off 120 deliveries, an inning that included six boundaries.