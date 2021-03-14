Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Prithvi Shaw First Player To Score 800 Runs; Netizens React

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw added another feather to his cap after he became the first player to register more than 800 runs in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament. Shutting critics who had clawed at him after he failed to perform with the bat during the India Vs Australia Test series, Prithvi Shaw managed to return to his blistering form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 final against Uttar Pradesh where he bagged 73 runs of 39 balls, providing Mumbai with a much-needed start in the 313 run chase against UP.

When it comes to his overall figures across the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 tournament, the 21-year-old scored 827 runs at a staggering average of 165.40 and strike-rate of 165.40.

Prithvi Shaw breaks Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's records

In the semi-final between Mumbai and Karnataka, Prithvi Shaw notched up his 10th List A century scoring 165 runs from just 122 balls and managing to match a unique Vijay Hazare record held by current Indian captain Virat Kohli. Notching up his fourth century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season, the opening batsman added his name to the Vijay Hazare record of four tons in a single season which was previously held by only two Indian cricketers-- Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

His previous knock of 21 boundaries and seven sixes against Saurashtra had helped him achieved a unique landmark as he broke significant List A records of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, taking him to the top of the pile among India’s highest List A individual scores in a run-chase innings.

Uttar Pradesh is taking on Mumbai in the final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where the latter has had a dream run this season, remaining undefeated. Aiming for their third title Mumbai is facing a valiant UP which has only won the Vijay Hazare Trophy once in 2004-05.

Netizens react

