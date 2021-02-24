Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Puducherry Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Jaipur Pitch And Weather Report

Puducherry will take on Mumbai in an Elite Group ‘D’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on February 25, 2021. Here are the Puducherry vs Mumbai live stream details, how to watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy live in India, the Jaipur pitch report the weather forecast for the contest.

VIjay Hazare Trophy



Mumbai v Maharashtra



23rd Feb '21



Result: Mumbai won by 6 wkts



Scoresheet: https://t.co/oCShVX4b7n — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) February 23, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Puducherry vs Mumbai preview

Thursday morning will see Mumbai take on Puducherry at a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur. Both teams have had highly contrasting runs at the tournament so far, with Mumbai sitting at the top of the Group D table and Puducherry right at the bottom. Mumbai, with its star-studded lineup, have remained undefeated in both their games, defeating Delhi with a massive 7-wicket (109 ball) margin and taking down Maharashtra with 16 balls and 6 wickets remaining.

Puducherry, meanwhile, lost their first game to Rajasthan by 6 wickets and followed it up with a huge 179-run loss to Delhi. With zero points to their name, it will be an uphill task for the side if they wish to qualify for the next round.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live in India: Puducherry vs Mumbai live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on television on the Star Sports Network. A Puducherry vs Mumbai live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. To catch the Puducherry vs Mumbai live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live in India: PUD vs MUM squads

Puducherry squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Anton A Subikshan, Sridhar Ashwath, Damodaran Rohit, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, AS Govindaraajan, Sheldon Jackson, S Karthik, Suresh Kumar, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Magadevan Mathan, Pankaj Singh, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ashith Rajiv, Santha Moorthy, Raghu Sharma, Baskaran Surendar, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi, Kannan Vignesh.

Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw (vice-captain), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, Mohit Awasthi.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Puducherry vs Mumbai pitch report and weather forecast

Its been a while since the Sawai Man Singh stadium hosted a 50-over game. Going by previous records, the pitch is expected to be suitable for both, batsmen and bowlers. The dry conditions on the ground will make it a favourite of spinners/seamers looking for bounce. Accuweather predicts no rain or cloud cover and humidity of just 27% for the game.

