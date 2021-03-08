Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Quarter-final UP Vs Delhi Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report

Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are slated to clash in the third quarter-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here are the UP vs Delhi squads, UP vs Delhi live streaming details, how to watch UP vs Delhi live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: UP vs Delhi preview

The upcoming fixture is of utmost importance for the two participating teams as they look to advance into the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have been in spectacular form this season, and their clash promises to be a closely fought one. The sides have lost only a single contest so far. While Delhi faced a loss against Mumbai in their opening fixture, Uttar Pradesh came second in their battle against Kerala. Considering the star-studded line-ups of the teams, the encounter is bound to entertain the followers of the tournament. Nitish Rana has been the vital cog for Delhi, and it will be crucial for Uttar Pradesh to dismiss him early, otherwise, the dynamic southpaw can take the game away from the opposition with his stunning batsmanship.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live: UP vs Delhi live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the UP vs Delhi live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the UP vs Delhi live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

UP vs Delhi pitch report and weather forecast

Batsmen are likely to dominate the contest between bat and ball in Delhi. The wicket will be favourable to the batters, and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for a 50-over cricket match. Clear skies are expected throughout the day, and there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the game.

UP vs Delhi squads

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg(c), Sameer Choudhary, Upendra Yadav(w), Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Purnank Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Aryan Juyal, Kartik Tyagi, Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat.

Delhi Squad: Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Pradeep Sangwan(c), Shivank Vashisht, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vision Panchal, Siddhant Sharma, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Lakshay Thareja, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand.

