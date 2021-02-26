Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Rajasthan Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Jaipur Pitch And Weather Report

Rajasthan (RJS) and Mumbai (MUM) will collide in the 71st match of the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match will be played at the K L Saini Mansarovar Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The RJS vs MUM live streaming is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Saturday, February 27. Here is our Rajasthan vs Mumbai prediction, information on how to watch Rajasthan vs Mumbai live in India and where to catch Rajasthan vs Mumbai live scores.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai live streaming: Rajasthan vs Mumbai preview

Mumbai are currently leading the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 standings with twelve points. Shreyas Iyer and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning all three. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 1-2.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai live streaming: Rajasthan vs Mumbai prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams, our Rajasthan vs Mumbai Dream11 prediction is that Mumbai will come out on top in this contest.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai live streaming: How to watch Rajasthan vs Mumbai live scores?

Cricket fans in Indian can catch the live telecast of the tournament on the Star Sports Network. The Rajasthan vs Mumbai live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Rajasthan vs Mumbai live scores, one can keep tabs on the Twitter handle of BCCI Domestic.

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: K L Saini Mansarovar Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Vijay Hazare Trophy live in India: Rajasthan vs Mumbai pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 46 km/h. The pitch at the K L Saini Mansarovar Stadium is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

An incredible performance by the team. I couldn’t be more proud to have captained such a remarkable side. Also very, very stoked to have scored a double hundred for Mumbai 💙😇 pic.twitter.com/Zb210Chfz5 — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) February 25, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy live in India: Rajasthan vs Mumbai squads

Rajasthan vs Mumbai live scores: Rajasthan squad

Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Abhimanyu Lamba, Aniket Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Chandrapal Singh, Manender Singh, Salman Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Sharma, Shiva Chouhan, Azeem Akthar, Arafat Khan, Akash Singh, Samarpit Joshi, Ramnivas Golada, Rajat Choudhary, Ajayraj Singh, Deepak Karwasara

Rajasthan vs Mumbai live scores: Mumbai squad

Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Iyer, Akhil Herwadkar, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Parkar, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tanush Kotian, Atif Attarwala, Hardik Tamore, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar, Prashant Solanki

