Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Semi-final Gujarat Vs UP Live Stream, Delhi Pitch & Weather Info

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh will battle it out in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here are the Gujarat vs UP squads, Gujarat vs UP live streaming details, how to watch Gujarat vs UP live streaming in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Gujarat vs UP squads preview

Both Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are expected to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter as they look to advance into the final of the 50-over domestic competition. While both sides have played exceptional cricket in the competition, Gujarat are yet to face their maiden loss. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh have also registered consistent wins, and have lost only a single fixture so far. The match is of utmost importance for the participating teams, as it will shatter the championship hopes for the losing side. A closely fought battle is expected between the two in-form domestic teams.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live: Gujarat vs UP live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Gujarat vs UP live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the Gujarat vs UP live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Gujarat vs UP pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Delhi is expected to be a balanced one, however, batsmen are expected to have an upper hand on the surface. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards considering the wicket and the quick outfield. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first and post an imposing total upfront in the knockout contest.

AccuWeather predicts no rain on the matchday. Clear skies are expected throughout the day, and fans will be able to enjoy an uninterrupted game of cricket. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

Gujarat vs UP squads

Gujarat Squad: Dhruv Raval(w), Priyank Panchal(c), Rahul V Shah, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Karan Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Mehul Patel, Bhargav Merai, Siddharth Desai, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Manan Hingrajia

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma(c), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav(w), Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan, Almas Shaukat, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Aryan Juyal, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Purnank Tyagi

Image source: BCCI Domestic Twitter