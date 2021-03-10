Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Semi-final Karnataka Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Info

Karnataka and Mumbai are slated to clash in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Palam A Stadium, Delhi on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here are the Karnataka vs Mumbai squads, Karnataka vs Mumbai live streaming details, how to watch Karnataka vs Mumbai live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Karnataka vs Mumbai preview

The two in-form teams will battle it out for a place in the final of the 50-over domestic competition. While Mumbai are enjoying an unbeaten run in the tournament, Karnataka have also impressed with their consistent performances. They surprisingly lost their opening game against Uttar Pradesh, but have made a strong comeback by winning all of their following fixtures. Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will not be a part of the Mumbai squad for the knockout matches, as they are a part of the Indian T20 squad for the England series. Krishnappa Gautam and Manish Pandey returned to the Karnataka squad for the knockout fixtures.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live: Karnataka vs Mumbai live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Karnataka vs Mumbai live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the Karnataka vs Mumbai live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Karnataka vs Mumbai pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Delhi will be favourable to the batsmen. Faster bowlers will get some assistance with the new ball, however, the batters are likely to dominate the latter part of the contest. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first on the surface.

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for a 50-over fixture. Clear skies are expected throughout the day, and rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

Karnataka vs Mumbai squads

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw(c), Aditya Tare(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Sharath BR(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Dega Nischal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rohan Kadam, Aditya Somanna, Darshan MB, Nikin Jose, Shivkumar Rakshith, KL Shrijith, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

Image source: Shivam Dube Instagram