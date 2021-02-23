Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu Vs Madhya Pradesh Live In India, Pitch, Weather Report

Tamil Nadu to lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in an Elite Group B fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on February 24 and is slated to start at 9:00 AM (IST). Here is a look at the Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh live stream details, where to follow the live scores, pitch report and the Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh squads.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh match preview

Tamil Nadu performed exceptionally well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and were also ultimately crowned as the champions. They started their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a thumping victory over Punjab. However, they were surprisingly bowled out for a paltry score of 176 against Andhra in their subsequent encounter and had to face their maiden loss of the season.

They are currently at fourth place in their group and will be keen to bounce back with a stellar performance against Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh have visibly struggled in the tournament so far and are yet to win a single fixture. They are the wooden spooners of their group and a victory against a star-studded Tamil Nadu side will give them immense confidence.

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh squads

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), B Aparajith (vice-captain), B Indrajith, KB Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed.

Madhya Pradesh: Parth Sahani (captain), Rajat Patidar, Ankit Sharma, Arshad Khan, Rahul Batham, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Abhishek Bhandari, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Rakesh Thakur

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh live telecast in India

Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh live telecast in India. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh live stream will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the TN vs MP live scores, one can keep tabs on the Twitter handle of BCCI domestic.

Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh pitch report and weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted 50-over cricket match. Clear skies are expected throughout the fixture, and there are no chances of rain as well. The temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius during the game. The wicket at the Holkar stadium is expected to be a balanced one. However, batsmen are likely to dominate the contest, and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

Image source: CAB Cricket

