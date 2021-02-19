Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu Vs Punjab Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Tamil Nadu will meet Punjab in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM (IST) from Emerald High School Ground, Indore on February 20, 2021. Here are the Tamil Nadu vs Punjab live streaming details, how to follow Tamil Nadu vs Punjab live scores and the pitch report.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Tamil Nadu vs Punjab preview

A tooth and nail fight between the two teams is expected considering their spectacular recent form. Both Tamil Nadu and Punjab showcased a dominant brand of cricket during the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. While Tamil Nadu were ultimately crowned as the champions after their flawless run, Punjab also remained unbeaten during the group stages. Punjab failed to reach the Final and were eventually beaten by Baroda in the semi-final clash. The contingents would be keen to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into the game, and an exhilarating contest is on the cards.

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Tamil Nadu vs Punjab live streaming details

Fans in Indian can tune into the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the tournament's matches. The Tamil Nadu vs Punjab live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Tamil Nadu vs Punjab live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media account of BCCI domestic. Moreover, fans can also visit BCCI's official website for the live scores.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Tamil Nadu vs Punjab pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts sunny conditions throughout the day. Fortunately for the participating teams, there are no chances of rain during the match, and an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball is expected. As for the wicket, the strip will offer equal assistance to both — the batsmen as well as the bowlers. Spinners will play a major role on the surface. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first.

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Tamil Nadu vs Punjab squads

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (c), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, KB Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed.

Punjab: Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila, Siddarth Kaul, Gitansh Khera, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Markande, Rohan Marwaha, Simran Singh (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Barinder Sran

Image source: CAB Cricket Instagram

