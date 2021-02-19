Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Vidarbha Vs Andhra Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Vidarbha will square off against Andhra in an Elite Group B fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Saturday. The match will be played at SS Cricket Commune, Indore on February 20 and is slated to start at 9:00 AM (IST). Here is a look at the Vidarbha vs Andhra live streaming, where to follow the Vidarbha vs Andhra live scores, pitch report and the Vidarbha vs Andhra squads.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Vidarbha vs Andhra match preview

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy marked the resurgence of domestic cricket in India. After the successful execution of the T20 league, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will next host the country's premier 50-over domestic competition as well. Vidarbha and Andhra will open their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on Saturday. Both the teams have proven players from the format in their line-up.

While the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Karan Shinde will be key for Andhra, Vidarbha will rely on veteran batsman Faiz Fazal's brilliance. Both teams will be keen to score a thumping win in their first encounter itself as they look to get off the mark on the points table. The contest promises to be a closely fought one and cricket enthusiasts will not want to miss the exciting clash.

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Vidarbha vs Andhra squads

Vidharbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Siddhesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Kshitij Dahiya, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Suraj Rai, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Raut, Aditya Sarvate, Nachiket Bhute, Rishabh Rathod, Mandar Mahale, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Atharv Taide

Andhra: Hanuma Vihari (captain), Ricky Bhui (vice-captain), Ch Kranti Kumar, K Aswin Hebbar, CR Gnaneswar, Maheep Kumar, K Karan Shinde, UMS Girinath (wicketkeeper), P Girinath Reddy, Shoaib M. Khan, S Ashish, KV Sasikanth, Ch Stephen, I Karthik Raman, S Dhruv Kumar Reddy, G Manish, D Naren Reddy, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, M Harishank

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Vidarbha vs Andhra live streaming

Fans in Indian can tune into the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the tournament's matches. The Vidarbha vs Andhra live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Vidarbha vs Andhra live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media account of BCCI domestic. Moreover, fans can also visit BCCI's official website for the live scores.

Vidarbha vs Andhra pitch report and weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, conditions will be sunny throughout the day. There are no chances of rain interrupting the fixture as well. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius during the start of the game and could go up to 31 degrees later in the day. The wicket at Indore is expected to be a balanced one. Faster bowlers will get some assistance with the new ball, however, batsmen are likely to dominate the contest after that.

Image source: Hanuma Vihari Instagram

