Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Rohilla, Chauhan Hammer Tons As Services Beat Mumbai By 8 Wickets

Openers Shubam Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan hammered centuries as Services trounced a formidable Mumbai by eight wickets, reaching the target of 265 in 45.3 overs in a Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday.

Sent in to bat by Services, Mumbai rode on a superb century by young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (104, 122 balls, 13 fours) and useful knocks of by Shams Mulani 48 (58 balls, 5 fours) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane 43 (67 balls, 3 fours) to post 264 for nine in 50 overs.

After a stuttering start, Jaiswal and Rahane steadied the innings, adding 105 runs for the third wicket. The left-handed Jaiswal was then involved in a 47-run stand with Mulani for the sixth wicket.

Some late hitting by Tanush Kotian (26, 16 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) took the Mumbai score to 264 though they lost wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, the Services openers -- left-handed Rohilla and right-handed batter Chuahan -- dominated the Mumbai attack. He smacked 15 boundaries and hit 4 sixes to send the opposition bowling on a leather hunt.

The opening duo put on 231 runs before Chauhan fell to Aman Khan. Rohilla continued to torment the Mumbai bowling further and took the score to 261 before being bowled by Royston H Dias for 135.

Rahul Singh Gahlaut (19 not out) and Amit Pachhara (5 not out) took Services past the finish line in the 46th over.

Mumbai had opened the tournament with a facile win over Bengal on Saturday.

In other matches in the group, Bengal outplayed Mizoram by nine wickets and Railways beat Pondicherry by three wickets.

Brief scores: Mizoram 57 all out in 21.2 overs (Pradipta Pramanik 4/2, Geet Puri 3/15) lost to Bengal 59 for 1 in 6.2 overs (Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 26 n.o, Agniv Pan 25 n.o) by 9 wickets. Bengal: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

Pondicherry 289 for 9 in 50 overs (Paras K Dogra 102, K B Arun Karthick 80, G Chiranjeevi 30, Susheel 4/61) lost to Railways 290 for 7 in 49.1 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 115, Upendra Yadav 61, Shubam Chaubey 36 n.o, S Ashwath 4/55) by three wickets. Railways: 4 points, Pondicherry: 0.

Mumbai 264 for 9 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 104 (122 balls, 13 fours), Shams Mulani 48, Ajinkya Rahane 43, Diwesh G Pathania 3/48) lost to Services 266 for 2 in 45.3 overs (SG Rohilla 135 (119 balls, 15 fours, 4 sixes) Ravi Chauhan 100 (120 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) by eight wickets. Services: 4 points, Mumbai: 0. PTI SS AH AH

