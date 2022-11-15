Vijay Hazare Trophy: Agarwal Slams Ton As Hyderabad Chase 313 Runs To Pip Saurashtra

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Skipper Tanmay Agarwal led from the front with a 119-ball 124 as Hyderabad put up a strong batting display to beat Saurashtra by five wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A match here on Tuesday.

Chasing a challenging 313, Hyderabad responded in style as Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu put up a strong 214-run opening stand and batted till the 35th over.

But the duo departed in quick succession in the 35th over and the match hung in balance with Hyderabad needing 34 in 35 balls when Ravi Teja got out for a 23-ball 34.

But Tilak Varma played an useful knock of 45 from 36 balls (2x4, 2x6) before Tanay Thyagarajan and Mickil Jaiswal sealed the win with seven balls to spare.

Put in to bat, Saurashtra posted a challenging 312 for nine with wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai anchoring their innings with a 120-ball 102.

Wickets kept falling around him but the Saurashtra opener held fort with useful partnerships in the middle order. For Hyderabad Elligaram Sanketh was the top-wicket-taker with 4/62, while Anikethreddy claimed 3/35.

After Desai got out, skipper Jaydev Unadkat slammed a 17-ball 30, while Chetan Sakariya smashed four sixes and two fours en route to his 14-ball 36 not out to take them past the 300-mark.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 312/9; 50 overs (Harik Desai 102; Elligaram Sanketh 4/62, Anikethreddy 3/35) lost to Hyderabad 314/5; 48.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 124, Rohit Rayudu 83, Tilak Varma 45; Chetan Sakariya 2/48, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/63) by five wickets.

Gujarat 195/9; 50 overs (Bhargav Merai 61; Ankit Rajpoot 4/30) lost to Uttar Pradesh 197/4; 47 overs (Rinku Singh 68 not out, Priyam Garg 47, Akshdeep Nath 47 not out) by six wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 362/4; 50 overs (Shubham Arora 133, Amit Kumar 120; Bikash Singh 3/75) b Manipur 163/8; 50 overs (Rex Rakumar 36; Sidharth Sharma 2/28, Mayank Dagar 2/26, Akash Vasisht 2/24) by 199 runs.

Chandigarh 255/6; 50 overs (Shivam Bhambri 59, Gaurav Puri 53 not out, Bhagmender Lather 48, Arslan Khan 43; Chiranjit Paul 2/31, Rana Dutta 2/48) b Tripura 251/9; 50 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 101, Rajat Dey 78; Rohit Dhanda 5/68, Sandeep Sharma 3/27) by four runs. PTI TAP ATK ATK

