Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fans Suggest Rohit Sharma Be 'replaced' With Ruturaj Gaikwad In ODIs

Ruturaj Gaikwad shone once again for Maharashtra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday morning, blasting another century. Gaikwad produced a magnificent 124 off 129 balls against Kerala before being dismissed by Vishweshar A Suresh, helping his side avoid a batting collapse. Before being removed in the 46th over, he forged a crucial partnership with Rahul Tripathi, inflicting substantial damage on Kerala. Fans are now clamouring for the young opener to be included in India's roster.

Following Gaikwad's impressive batsmanship in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, netizens took to social media to praise the 24-year-old opener. Some are even advocating that Gaikwad replace veteran Rohit Sharma in India's T20I and ODI teams. Users are urging the BCCI to remove Rohit as India's T20I captain and replace him with KL Rahul in order to make room for Gaikwad as an opener. Here's how netizens are reacting following Gaikwad's inspiring innings against Kerala.

Check netizens' reactions:

Leave ODI captaincy, Ruturaj Gaikwad should replace Rohit Sharma in ODIs as an opener.😂 — #We want aggressive Kohli back 💪 (@crickohli18) December 8, 2021

This is what we do ...we r wasting a great talent Ruturaj Gaikwad in domestic cricket..by this time he should be in Indian Cricket team in opening slot..#RohitSharma is already 34 not good for T20 .. #Ruturaj should replace him with KL as captain in opening. — BABA (@shubhambabaji) December 11, 2021

Rohit Sharma should make a way for Ruturaj Gaikwad ASAP — Viru Sharma (@183_Mirpur) December 11, 2021

Can Ruturaj Gaikwad Be next Rohit Sharma? #AskAsh — KR (@KR69061101) December 11, 2021

#RuturajGaikwad is confirming his place in India's white ball squad as future superstar as was Rohit. We will like to see him selected & play for India. We love those big sixes. @BCCI #CricketTwitter @ImRo45 #BCCI — Arpit Malviya (@TheArpitMalviya) December 11, 2021

Gaikwad scored a third successive hundred in as many days to help his team post a mammoth total against Kerala in the Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday. The Maharashtra skipper had scored an unbeaten 143-ball 154 to hunt down 277 with three overs to spare on Thursday. The 24-year-old smashed five sixes and 14 boundaries and was in total control of the chase against Madhya Pradesh.

Gaikwad has been in the form of his life and was the top run-getter in the IPL 2021 scoring 635 runs with four fifties and a century to be instrumental in Chennai Super Kings' fourth triumph. He also surpassed KL Rahul's tally of 626 runs to become the youngest batter to clinch the Orange Cap as he continued his sizzling form into the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring three successive half-centuries.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@KSCA