Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final Highlights: Himachal Defeat Tamil Nadu To Win Maiden Title

Himachal Pradesh brought down the equation of the match to 18 runs needed to win the match off 18 balls, as Rishi Dhawan and Shubham Arora added seven runs from the 47th over. The play was stopped by the on-field umpires after 47.3 overs and Himachal Pradesh went on to pick up their maiden championship title in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, after defeating the five-time champions.

Shubham Arora remained unbeaten after scoring 136 runs off 131 balls alongside skipper Rishi Dhawan, who scored a quick-fire knock of 42 runs off 23 balls. Batting together, both batters scored an unbeaten partnership of 55 runs off 38 balls for the fifth wicket. Himachal won the match by 11 runs after the result was decided by VJD method.

Himachal Pradesh found themselves at 299/4 before the play was stopped, chasing the target of 315 runs set by Tamil Nadu. Shubham Arora also received the player of the match award.