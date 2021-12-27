Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: What Is VJD Method? How Did It Impact HP's Historic Win Over TN

Himachal Pradesh team under the captaincy of Rishi Dhawan defeated a very strong Tamil Nadu team by 11 runs to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday. The trophy was the first-ever domestic one-day championship. However, the talking point of the contest was the VJD method which was used to decide the winner of the all-important clash.

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh: What is VJD Method in cricket?

The VJD Method is used in Indian domestic cricket as a substitute for DLS Method. The VJD method was put together by V Jayadevan, a civil engineer from Kerala and first came into existence back in 2010 after BCCI decided to use it in domestic matches.

The VJD method was previously used in the erstwhile Indian Cricket League (ICL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). It was considered for usage in the fourth and fifth seasons of the IPL. The International Cricket Council (ICC) reviewed the VJD method but rejected it in 2012

The VJD system divides the innings into phases. It assumes a high scoring rate in the first few overs, considering fielding restrictions, assumes a drop in the rate in the middle overs, and assumes another rise in the slog overs. Another advantage that the VJD method has over the DLS method in terms of having a more humane way of calculating targets is that it considers two curves on the graph as opposed to the single curve on the DLS graph on which all calculations are made.

When Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match was stopped, Himachal Pradesh had needed 16 runs off 15 balls. According to the VJD Method, their target was 289 runs in 47.3 overs. Hence, they were announced as the winners in the final match.

Recap of Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Tamil Nadu batting first posted a strong total onboard courtesy veteran wicketkeeper-batter and former captain Dinesh Karthik who smashed an entertaining 103-ball 116. Shahrukh Khan's fantastic finishing -- 42 off 21 balls with three fours and three sixes -- propelled Tamil Nadu to a total of 314 runs after they were 40 for four at one stage.

Chasin 315 runs to win Himachal Pradesh chase was led by 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Shubham Arora who came out all guns blazing with his maiden List A century. He scored an unbeaten knock of 136 runs with 13 fours and one six. Amit Kumar also contributed with the bat scoring 74 runs from 79 balls.