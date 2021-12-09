Last Updated:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Karnataka 25/2 Against TN; Baroda 21/2 Vs Mumbai

The ongoing Vijay Hazare match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is taking place at Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
vijay hazare trophy, vijay hazare trophy live score, vijay hazare trophy live, kar vs tn live score, Mum vs Bar live score, dinesh karthik, baroda vs

Image: DineshKarthik/Insta


The Vijay Hazare match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is taking place at Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum, Kerala. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey won the toss and elected to bat first. Meanwhile, another match between Mumbai and Baroda is also taking place in Kerala at Trivandrum's St Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground. Baroda skipper Kedar Devdhar won the toss and elected to bat first. 

Here's the live score of the two exciting games.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Batting first, Karnataka have lost two wickets in the form of Samarth R and Siddharth KV, who have been dismissed for 0 and 6 runs respectively. Rohan Kadam and Manish Pandey are currently batting in the middle. Karnataka are 25/2 in 7.2 overs.

READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ton-up Gaikwad stars in Maharashtra's high-scoring successful chase

Baroda vs Mumbai: Baroda have lost two wickets in skipper Kedar Devdhar and his opening partner PA Kumar. Baroda are currently batting at 21/2 in 8 overs. Vishnu Solanki and Mitesh Patel are batting in the middle. Dhawal Kulkarni and SZ Mulani have picked a wicket each. 

READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy Day 1 highlights: Gaikwad hits 136 runs to win match for Maharashtra

Image: DineshKarthik/Instagram

READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahrukh shines as TN outclasses Mumbai; big win for Karnataka
READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Stream: How to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy matches live online
Tags: vijay hazare trophy, vijay hazare trophy live score, vijay hazare trophy live
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com