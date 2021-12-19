Vidarbha vs Tripura: Vidarbha won by 34 runs

Tripura was restricted on the score of 224 runs as Vidarbha won the match by 34 runs. Opener Bikram Kumar Das top-scored for Tripura by hitting 61 runs, while Yash Thakur picked up the maximum of four wickets for the Vidarbha bowlers. DG Nalkande and Atharva Taide also picked up three and one wickets respectively. Vidarbha will now face Saurashtra in the third quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on December 22.

2nd innings: Tripura - 224/10 in 49.2 overs

Rana Datta: 8*(9)

After winning the toss, Tripura immediately put Vidarbha under pressure by taking four wickets for just 196 runs on the board. MB Mura Singh, Amit Ali, Rana Data, AS Sarkar, and Rahil Shah struck for Tripura in the game picking seven wickets between them. Vidarbha scored another 62 runs for the loss of three wickets to finish at 258/7 in 50 overs.

1st innings: Vidarbha: 258/7 in 50 overs

Karnataka vs Rajasthan: Karnataka won by eight wickets

In the Karnataka versus Rajasthan match, the Manish Pandey-led side defeated Rajasthan by eight wickets as skipper Pandey and Siddharth KV stitched an unbeaten partnership of 104 runs. Earlier, Samarth R gave Karnataka a strong start by hitting 54 runs, while AV Choudhary and Kamlesh Nagarkoti dismissed the two wickets for Rajasthan. Karnataka will now face Tamil Nadu in the second quarterfinal of the tournament on December 21.

2nd innings: Karnataka - 204/2 in 43.4 overs

Siddharth KV: 85* (120)

Manish Pandey: 52* (53)

Karnataka won the toss and elected to field first. Rajasthan have been bowled out for 199 runs in 41.4 overs. V Vyshak have picked four wickets for Karnataka, while M Prasidh, Pravin Dubey, and Venkatesh M have picked one each. Gowtham K has registered a two-wicket haul. Deepak Hooda was the sole warrior for Rajasthan as he scored a magnificent century for his side before being dismissed by Dubey.

1st innings: Rajasthan bowled out for 199

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh won by five wickets

Uttar Pradesh cruised to the victory of Madhya Pradesh by five wickets as Rinku Singh played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 58 runs that included four boundaries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar joined Rinku in the middle, following the dismissal of Aksh Deep Nath on the individual score of 78 runs, and remained unbeaten after scoring 16 runs. Uttar Pradesh are now up-against Himachal Pradesh in the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on December 21.

2nd innings: Uttar Pradesh - 237/5 in 49.1 overs

Rinku Singh: 58*(64)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 16*(13)

Uttar Pradesh won the toss and chose to field first. Madhya Pradesh bowled out for 234 runs in 49.2 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Shubham Sharma top-scored for Madhya Pradesh with 83 off 99 balls. Rajat Patidar scored 46 runs before being dismissed by Shivam Mavi. Venkatesh Iyer and Rameez Khan contributed by scoring 30 and 35 runs, respectively.

1st innings: Madhya Pradesh bowled out for 234 runs