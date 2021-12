Saurashtra vs Vidarbha: Saurashtra won the toss and have elected to field first against Vidarbha. Batting first, the FY Fazal-led side has already lost three wickets for just 20 runs on the board in 11 overs. Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, and YV Rathod have been dismissed early for 1 run each. Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya have picked the three wickets for Saurashtra.

Kerala vs Services: Coming to bat first against Services, Kerala have scored 44 runs in 11 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena have been dismissed by Diwesh Pathania for 7 and 0 runs, respectively. Rohan Kunnummal is batting alongside Vinoop Manoharan at 26 and 5 runs, respectively.