Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final Live Score: Tamil Nadu To Play Himachal Pradesh In Final

And with the end of both the semi-finals, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh will take on each other in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy
Meanwhile, in the 2nd semi-final, Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field first. Vishvaraj Jadeja got Saurashtra off to a quick start, scoring 52 while Arpit Vasavada scored 57. However, it was Sheldon Jackson with his 134 who shone with the bat as Saurashtra put 310/8 on the board. Vijay Shankar was the star of the bowlers picking 4 wickets but went for 74 runs off.
In the chase, Baba Aparajith scored 122 opening the innings for TN, with Baba Indrajith (50) and Washington Sundar (70) both helping TN reach close to to the total. Chetan Sakariya picked up 5 wickets for 62 but that was not enough as Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore scored a four of the last ball with the team needing 1 from 1 to seal victory.
Winning the toss Services elected to field and conceded 281 runs for six wickets. Opener Prashant Chopra scored a 78, while all-rounder and Himachal skipper Rishi Dhawan scored an 84. Akash Vashist too played a small 29-ball cameo scoring 45 to help the team reach a defendable total.
In return, Services skipper Rajat Paliwal scored a 55 but got very little support from the rest of the side with Himachal bowling very tight lines. And in the end, the Services were bowled out for 204 and losing the 1st semi-final by 77 runs.
Rishi Dhawan was the start of the match and lead his team from the front with the bat, ball and fielding as he scored 84 runs, picked up 4 wickets and took a catch.
