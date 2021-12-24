Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final Live Score: Tamil Nadu To Play Himachal Pradesh In Final

Meanwhile, in the 2nd semi-final, Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field first. Vishvaraj Jadeja got Saurashtra off to a quick start, scoring 52 while Arpit Vasavada scored 57. However, it was Sheldon Jackson with his 134 who shone with the bat as Saurashtra put 310/8 on the board. Vijay Shankar was the star of the bowlers picking 4 wickets but went for 74 runs off.

In the chase, Baba Aparajith scored 122 opening the innings for TN, with Baba Indrajith (50) and Washington Sundar (70) both helping TN reach close to to the total. Chetan Sakariya picked up 5 wickets for 62 but that was not enough as Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore scored a four of the last ball with the team needing 1 from 1 to seal victory.