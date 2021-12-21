Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: TN Vs KAR, HIM Vs UP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks, Team News

The quarterfinal leg of the Vijay Hazare Trophy gets underway with Tamil Nadu taking on Karnataka while Himachal Pradesh will face Uttar Pradesh. Both the matches will start at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday, December 21 with Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka match set to be played at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur, while the Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Here's all the details regarding Vijay Hazare Trophy Live and TN vs KAR Dream11 prediction.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh probable XI

Himachal Pradesh: Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma, Rishi Dhawan (c), Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya, Arpit Guleria

Uttar Pradesh: Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma (c), Sameer Rizvi, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka probable XI

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar (c), Baba Indrajith, Sandeep Warrier, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sanjay Yadav

Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Abhinav Manohar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Venkatesh Muralidhara, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh Krishna

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh fantasy picks

Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal, Rishi Dhawan, Karan Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nikhil Gangta

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Fantasy Picks

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (c), Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Vijay Shankar (c), Baba Indrajith, Sandeep Warrier

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh preview

Himachal Pradesh has a great league stage topping the Elite Group A with 12 points. The team won three of their five matches and will look to carry on the momentum in the quarterfinal stage. They defeated Odisha in their last group game by 63 runs to seal their spot in the quarter-final stage.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, finished in the second position in the Elite Group C. They also won three matches out of five and finished with 12 points to their name. They played the pre-quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh and comfortably defeated them by 5 wickets.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka preview

Tamil Nadu had a mixed league stage leg with the team beating big teams like Karnataka, Mumbai, and Bengal in their first 3 matches, however coming into the quarterfinal fixture they lost their last two fixtures against Puducherry and Baroda. They have a good decent record against Karnataka and look to continue their winning run. They beat Baroda by 41 runs in their final league stage match.

Karnataka finished behind Tamil Nadu in Elite Group B despite finishing level on points only to be separated by net run rate. Karnataka managed to earn their spot in the quarterfinal match by winning their pre-quarterfinal fixture against Rajasthan by 8 wickets. This match promises to be a mouthwatering clash.