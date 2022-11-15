Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ramandeep Bags Hat-trick As Punjab Rout Baroda

Medium pacer Ramandeep Singh rattled Baroda with a hat-trick and powered Punjab to a nine-wicket win in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, Baroda were skittled out for 81 in 20.4 overs with Ramandeep wrecking havoc during a dream spell of 4-0-17-5, while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma picked up 3/17.

In reply, Punjab cruised to the target in 12 overs to seal their second win in as many matches. Opener Prabhismaran Singh led their chase with an unbeaten 62 from 48 balls.

Baroda had a decent start in a 57-run opening stand. But all hell broke loose after Aditya Waghmode (24) was run out by Harpreet Brar.

Sharma dismissed Mitesh Patel (2) in addition of just four runs, and thereafter, Ramandeep got into the act when he bagged his hat-trick by dismissing Vishu Solanki (0), Ninad Rathva (0) and skipper Amabati Rayudu (0).

The spin and pace combination of Sharma and Ramandeep kept making inroads as only two Baroda batters -- opener Jyotsnil Singh and Waghmode -- managed to reach double digits.

Brief Scores Odisha 172; 41.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 55; Saransh Jain 2/38) lost to Madhya Pradesh 175/4; 31.5 overs (Shubham Sharma 69, Abhishek Bhandari 52; Rajesh Mohanty 2/35) by six wickets.

Baroda 81; 20.4 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 29, Aditya Waghmode 24; Ramandeep Singh 5/17, Abhishek Sharma 3/17) lost to Punjab 82/1; 12 overs (Prabhismaran Singh 62 not out) by nine wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir 290/9; 50 overs (Fazil Rashid 87, Abid Mushtaq 62; Chopise Hopongkyu 4/59, Nagaho Chishi 3/53) b Nagaland 196; 44.3 overs (Yudhvir Singh 4/54, Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra 2/19) by 99 runs.

