Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits 4th Ton In 5 Games, Hailed As 'next Big Thing'

Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a knock of 168 runs off 132 balls during Mahrashtra’s Round V - Elite Group D match against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and proved his contention to be included in the Indian squad. The match-winning knock by the 24-year-old cricketer on Tuesday was his fourth-century knock of the tournament, as he previously hit three consecutive centuries at the beginning of the 2021 campaign. He scored 136 runs off 112 balls in the first match, an unbeaten knock of 154 runs off 143 balls in the second match, before scoring 124 runs off 129 balls for Maharashtra in the third match. After scoring 21 runs off 18 balls, in the fourth match for the team in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Gaikwad yet again crossed the 150 mark and amassed a total of 168 runs on Tuesday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored the most amount of runs

Courtesy of the captain’s knock, Maharashtra chased down the target of 310 runs set by Chandigarh in the first innings, with five wickets remaining in their hands. Chandigarh scored 309 runs in the first innings as skipper Manan Vohra top-scored with a brilliant knock of 141 runs, followed by half-centuries from Arslan Z Khan and A K Kaushik. However, the Chandigarh bowlers failed to defend the target due to the onslaught by Gaikwad, which saw the youngster hit a total of 12 fours and six sixes. Gaikwad currently stands at the top of the list of cricketers with the most runs scored in the tournament, with a grand total of 603 runs to his credit at a strike rate of 112.92 and an average of 150.75.

How did the cricket fans react to Ruturaj Gaikwad's century?

Meanwhile, on witnessing Gaikwad hit his fourth century in five Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games, cricket fans took the social media by storm, hailing him as the next big thing and also calling for his inclusion in the Indian ODI squad, set to travel to South Africa for the three-match Test series. A fan hailed Gaikwad for scoring 603 runs in five matches and also mentioned that he hit two knocks off more than 150 runs during two chases of 300+ runs for the team. At the same time, another fan hilariously said Ruturaj’s name can be included in the Oxford dictionary as a synonym of consistency. Meanwhile, many fans mentioned that an ODI call-up for Gaikwad is certainly on the cards.

4th hundred in #VijayHazareTrophy2021 Captain leading from the front for Maharashtra he shouting to selectors to make him in India team tour of South Africa in ODI

After Virat Kohli, Prithvi shaw, devdutt Padikkal Ruturaj gaikwad become 4th player to hit 4 century in 1 VHT season pic.twitter.com/QORCIUtI4T — Deepan Chakravarthy (@DChakaravathi) December 14, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 :



Most Runs - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Best Average - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Highest score - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Most fours - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Most sixes - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Most Hundred - Ruturaj Gaikwad#VijayHazareTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/njZZxPKYFx — Rahul Mistry (@RahulMi75610468) December 14, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad in Vijay Hazare 2021-22:



136(112)

154*(143)

124(129)

21(18)

168(132)



Steps are being taken to include Ruturaj name in Oxford dictionary for the synonym of Consistency.

ODI call up on cards. #VijayHazareTrophy2021 #RuturajGaikwad @Ruutu1331 — 🇮🇳 (@nightwatchmanme) December 14, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad, The man in golden spark form.💥

4th Century in 5 match. Wow unreal consistency.🔥#RuturajGaikwad #VijayHazareTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/jn0Y4HKhYN — Neha Sharma (@imneha30) December 14, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad Scored 603 Runs in 5 Games with 4 Centuries !

Among them 2 are 150+ Scores For him and 2 300+ Chases for team !!#VijayHazareTrophy2021 @Ruutu1331 pic.twitter.com/q4Z629rS8f — 🎰 (@StanMSD) December 14, 2021

Image: Twitter@BCCIdomestic