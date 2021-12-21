Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahrukh Khan Slams 79 Off 39 Balls; Fans Want Him In 'IPL Auctions'

Tamil Nadu achieved a dominating 151 runs victory against Karnataka on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Having been put in to bat first, the Vijay Shankar-led side smacked 354 runs, with most of the heavy-hitting coming from middler-order batter Shahrukh Khan.

The 26-year old smacked 79 runs off just 39 deliveries, an inning that included seven boundaries and six sixes. After seeing some brilliant hitting from Shahrukh, netizens took to social media to praise him, with some also hoping that he would be included in the IPL 2022 auctions.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Netizens hail Shahrukh Khan

One netizen took to his Twitter account to praise Shahrukh Khan for his impressive performance against Karnataka, stating that he would be surprised to see franchises bid anything less than Rs 8 crores for him in the IPL 2022 auction. The 26-year old was bought by the Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 5.25 crores in the last season of the tournament, suggesting that his value could rise if he continues performing at such high levels.

Franchise love big knockout performances. And Shahrukh Khan continues to smash Karnataka - a domestic circuit giant - in knockouts.



With the 39-ball 79 today, we would be surprised if he goes for anything under 8 cr in the 2022 IPL auction. — Mustafa Raza Khan (@im_mrk_77) December 21, 2021

Similarly, another fan seemed excited to see the interest Shahrukh gets in the upcoming auction after his exceptional 'finishing skills' in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shahrukh khan of Tamil Nadu once again showed his finishing skills. 79* off 39 with 6 Fours & 7 sixes in Quarter Final of VHT 2021-22.



IPL Auction coming. ..#UnderratedStar — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) December 21, 2021

One social media user seemed so impressed with the performances of the Tamil Nadu born cricketer that they went to the extent of stating that they would not be surprised to see him become the most expensive Indian player in the IPL 2022 auction.

Don't be surprised if Shahrukh Khan becomes the most expensive Indian player in the IPL 2022 auction. — Ajinkya👑 (@HailKingKohli) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Just saw TN vs Karnataka scorecard and boy how destructive player is this guy Shahrukh Khan......once again he has played a defining innings against Karnataka...... surely he's going for big bucks in this IPL auction 🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼 #TNvsKAR #VijayHazareTrophy — Sanskar Gemawat (@_SanskarG) December 21, 2021

Amazing batting display from Shahrukh Khan against Karnataka, Striking 79 runs in just 39 balls. He is going to be a big fish in the upcoming IPL auction #VijayHazareTrophy2021 — Pavan Somasundaram (@i_am_Pavan2007) December 21, 2021

290/8 in 46, 3 wickets lost in 4 balls and he causally belts a 39-ball 79 to power TN to 354.



Set 8 of the IPL mega auction - the first set of uncapped batters. Get ready to witness windfall for Shahrukh Khan! What an effortless monster he is #VijayHazareTrophy — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) December 21, 2021

Shahrukh Khan could have a huge future for India in white ball cricket.

He's just one good IPL season away from an India call up. https://t.co/lMnTOv7qwd — Shaan Waseem (@shaanwaseem2) December 21, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by 151 runs

After being put in to bat first, opener Narayan Jagadeesan set the stage for Tamil Nadu by smashing a brilliant century. The 25-year old's 102 run knock of 101 deliveries included nine boundaries and a six. Cameos from Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (61), Dinesh Karthik (44), Baba Indrajith (31) and a brilliant finish from Shahrukh Khan helped Tamil Nadu set a fantastic target of 355 runs for Karnataka to chase.

In response, Karnataka were restricted to just 203 runs as the likes of R Silambarasan and Washington Sundar produced some outstanding bowling. Silambarasan picked up four wickets and conceded just 36 runs in his eight-over spell, while Sundar took three wickets and conceded 43 runs in nine overs.