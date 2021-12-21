Last Updated:

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahrukh Khan Slams 79 Off 39 Balls; Fans Want Him In 'IPL Auctions'

Tamil Nadu achieved a dominating 151 runs victory against Karnataka on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Vidit Dhawan
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tamil Nadu achieved a dominating 151 runs victory against Karnataka on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Having been put in to bat first, the Vijay Shankar-led side smacked 354 runs, with most of the heavy-hitting coming from middler-order batter Shahrukh Khan.

The 26-year old smacked 79 runs off just 39 deliveries, an inning that included seven boundaries and six sixes. After seeing some brilliant hitting from Shahrukh, netizens took to social media to praise him, with some also hoping that he would be included in the IPL 2022 auctions.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Netizens hail Shahrukh Khan

One netizen took to his Twitter account to praise Shahrukh Khan for his impressive performance against Karnataka, stating that he would be surprised to see franchises bid anything less than Rs 8 crores for him in the IPL 2022 auction. The 26-year old was bought by the Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 5.25 crores in the last season of the tournament, suggesting that his value could rise if he continues performing at such high levels.

Similarly, another fan seemed excited to see the interest Shahrukh gets in the upcoming auction after his exceptional 'finishing skills' in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

One social media user seemed so impressed with the performances of the Tamil Nadu born cricketer that they went to the extent of stating that they would not be surprised to see him become the most expensive Indian player in the IPL 2022 auction.

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by 151 runs

After being put in to bat first, opener Narayan Jagadeesan set the stage for Tamil Nadu by smashing a brilliant century. The 25-year old's 102 run knock of 101 deliveries included nine boundaries and a six. Cameos from Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (61), Dinesh Karthik (44), Baba Indrajith (31) and a brilliant finish from Shahrukh Khan helped Tamil Nadu set a fantastic target of 355 runs for Karnataka to chase.

In response, Karnataka were restricted to just 203 runs as the likes of R Silambarasan and Washington Sundar produced some outstanding bowling. Silambarasan picked up four wickets and conceded just 36 runs in his eight-over spell, while Sundar took three wickets and conceded 43 runs in nine overs.

