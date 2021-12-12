Vijay Hazare Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer Leads Way For MP With Masterful 2nd Century In 4 Days

Venkatesh Prasad of Madhya Pradesh got his second century in four days in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday. Venkatesh had struck a century against Kerala on Thursday, and he repeated the feat on Sunday, slamming 151 runs off 113 balls against Chandigarh in the Elite Group D encounter at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. His knock consisted of 8 boundaries and whopping 10 sixes as he helped his side post a mammoth total of 331 runs against Chandigarh. The 26-year-old was eventually dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the penultimate over.

Netizens react to Venkatesh Iyer's ton

Venkatesh Iyer in this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 so far:-



14(5).

112(84).

71(49).

151(112).



He batted at No.5 in this Vijay Hazare Trophy, and he played so so well in this tournament. - Future of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/XhEhHbXig3 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 12, 2021

Another 💯 for VENKATESH IYER 🙌🙌🔥🔥💜 — 󠄪 󠄪 (@SlowYorker) December 12, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer killin it 113*(97) — st (@techsaturation) December 12, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer is a beast — THE BOSS (@Cricket___07) December 12, 2021

Venkatesh had scored 112 runs against Sanju Samson-led Kerala on Thursday. He had also picked three wickets in the game to help his side register a victory with his all-round performance. Madhya Pradesh won the match by 40 runs. On Saturday, while playing against Uttarakhand, Venkatesh scored 71 runs and picked 2 wickets to help Madhya Pradesh win by 77 runs.

Venkatesh Iyer rose to prominence after assisting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2021 final by playing some fantastic innings in the second half of the competition. Thanks to a stellar IPL season, the left-handed hitter gained his maiden international call-up against New Zealand last month, where he played three T20Is for India and scored 36 runs.

Coming back to the ongoing match against Chandigarh is concerned, Venkatesh has already picked 1 wicket to his name in the three overs that he has bowled so far. The right-arm medium pacer dismissed Kunal Mahajan for 5 runs in the 7th over. Chandigarh are reeling at 87/3 in 16 overs with skipper Manan Vohra still intact at 23 off 27 balls.

