Vijay Shankar Makes Twitter EXPLODE With Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Wickets: WATCH

The David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad side went ahead with as many as four changes in their line-up for their clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday in hopes of securing their maiden victory in the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League. While many fans were surprised with the team management persisting with Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar despite his flop performances in the first two fixtures, the cricketer silenced his critics by claiming two crucial wickets in the game. The 30-year-old was lauded by netizens on social media for his improved outing with the ball.

Vijay Shankar dents MI's chances by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The right-handed batter showcased stunning form as he played some exquisite strokes against the SRH bowling attack. Just when Sharma was threatening to take the game away from the opposition, the local boy Vijay Shankar provided the Hyderabad side with a crucial breakthrough in the 7th over at the Chepauk.

Vijay Shankar used the cross-seam delivery to his advantage to get the better of the explosive batsman. Rohit Sharma was caught at the mid-wicket boundary as he attempted to counter the ball with a lofted stroke. The right-hander's promising knock came to an abrupt end and he had to take the long walk back after scoring 32 runs from 25 balls.

Video source: iplt20.com

The all-rounder was rewarded with yet another over after and he repaid the faith by dismissing the in-form Suryakumar Yadav in his second over. While Yadav smashed a stunning six on the second ball of Shankar's over, the bowler ultimately won the battle by sending him back to the pavilion on the very next delivery. The SRH cricketer took a fine catch off his own bowling to send Yadav Packing early.

Video source: iplt20.com

Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021 performance so far

The Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021 campaign has been a mixed bag so far. The elegant batter got off to a promising start in the opening game of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but could not convert it into a big one. While he slammed an impressive half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the subsequent game, he failed to make an impact with the bat against the Hyderabad side in his third game of IPL 2021. The top-order batsman has scored 97 runs so far in three outings at a fantastic strike rate of 149.23.

Vijay Shankar applauded by netizens for his exploits with the ball versus MI

Some clever bowling from Vijay Shankar!#SRHvsMI — Cinnabon Gene (@RickNMort1) April 17, 2021

Vijay Shankar is bowling important spell. #MIvsSRH — kedar limaye (@kslimaye123) April 17, 2021

Like the way Vijay Shankar is bowling and contributing. Key tournament for him if he wants to be back in contention for Team India.#IPL2021 #SRH @BCCI @bhogleharsha @cricketwallah @SriniMaama16 @wvraman — Anandkumar N (@anandkumarn) April 17, 2021

Why can’t Vijay Shankar play like this .. this is the first time I have seen him contributing to his team #SRH #IPL #SRHvMI — KalaRockz (@KalaRockz) April 17, 2021

Vijay Shankar was an absolute out of box element. #MIvsSRH — Not Fake Daniel Alexander for today (@danielTweets30) April 17, 2021

Vijay Shankar stats in IPL

The talented all-rounder has played 43 matches in the cash-rich league so far. The cricketer has amassed 668 runs in the tournament at a decent average of 27.83. Vijay Shankar also has picked up 8 wickets in the Indian T20 competition.

MI vs SRH live streaming and IPL 2021 live score information

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently battling it out in the 9th match of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network. The MI vs SRH live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the IPL 2021 live score and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Image source: IPL Twitter