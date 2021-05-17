Vijay Shankar Roasted Heavily By Netizens Online For Comparing Himself With Jacques Kallis

The Indian national selectors showcased immense faith in all-rounder Vijay Shankar as they picked him in the ICC 2019 World Cup squad ahead of Ambati Rayudu. However, he failed to make the most of the opportunities and could not retain his place in the side post the marquee event after inconsistent performances with both bat and ball. The 30-year-old is keen to bat higher up the order as he looks to get back into the reckoning of the selectors. The Tamil Nadu cricketer also recently suggested that he could be India's answer to Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson.

Netizens mock Vijay Shankar for his Jacques Kallis comparison

Pace-bowling all-rounders are a rarity in India, which is why the Indian selectors were keen on backing Vijay Shankar. The player, who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, made his international debut in 2018. While the rise of Hardik Pandya could have been one of the reasons that Shankar lost his place in the national side, it is also true that the cricketer failed to make a significant impact when he got opportunities.

Vijay Shankar feels that getting to bat higher up the order could help him stage a turnaround in his career. In his conversation with News18, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star had revealed that he had even contemplated changing his team in domestic cricket last year, as he was unhappy with his batting position in the Tamil Nadu side. Shankar opined that it should not necessarily mean that if he is an all-rounder, he will be asked to bat at number 6-7.

He even cited the examples of Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson and suggested that he could be someone like them if he gets an opportunity to spend more time at the crease. Kallis is hailed as one of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played that game by many, as he has proved his mettle across formats. Shankar's comments triggered a number of cricket enthusiasts, and they roasted him on social media for comparing himself with the legendary players.

Lol comparing himself to kallis, that dude has 45 test centuries and 292 test wickets. 6 centuries less than sachin and 19 wickets less than zaheer khan.



Vijay shankar is not even 1% of kallis. — Raghav Nandwana (@raghav_nandwana) May 17, 2021

Taking Vijay Shankar and Kallis name in the same sentence....Alright we are in the endgame now😭😭 — Aravind (@chennaite02) May 17, 2021

Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson fans to Vijay Shankar :-#vijayshankar pic.twitter.com/jjSBrm50qL — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) May 17, 2021

Want Vijay Shankar to play for India in the WTC and England series because he thinks he’s like Jacques Kallis😌😌😌😌😌😌😌 — Greggs & Tomelettes (@annoynya) May 17, 2021

#vijayshankar : I am all-rounder like Kallis.



Jacques Kallis right now: pic.twitter.com/v9ZKoHTi6I — VIVO IPL 2021 - Season 14th (@IPL14_) May 17, 2021

He should compare himself with shivam dube....... Not Kallis..... — Rudransh Pathak (@RudranshPathak7) May 17, 2021

Vijay Shankar stats in IPL 2021

The cricketer is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. Shankar featured in seven matches for his franchise in the IPL 2021, where he managed to score 58 runs and picked up 3 wickets. He scored runs at an ordinary strike rate of 111.53 and his economy rate with the ball was also on the higher side as he conceded 9.09 on an average per over.

India squad for WTC final

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Image source: Sunrisers Hyderabad Instagram