Vincy Premier League T10 BGR Vs LSH Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch & Weather Report

Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) will go up against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent & Grenadines. BGR vs LSH live streaming is slated to begin at 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 21. Here is our BGR vs LSH prediction, info on how to watch BGR vs LSH live in India and where to catch BGR vs LSH live scores.

BGR vs LSH live streaming: BGR vs LSH live scores and VPL T10 preview

La Soufriere Hikers are at the second spot of the Vincy Premier League T10 charts with 14 points. Salvan Browne and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, losing only one and winning seven. Botanic Garden Rangers, on the other hand, are third in the leaderboard with 10 points and a win-loss record of 5-3.

Vincy Premier League T10 live streaming: BGR vs LSH live in India

There will no broadcast of BGR vs LSH live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the match can live stream the game on the FanCode app and website. BGR vs LSH live scores can also be accessed on Vincy Premier League T10’s official Instagram page.

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent & Grenadines

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

FCS vs GRD live streaming: Pitch and weather report

By looking at the previous matches played at the venue, it can be said that the pitch of Arnos Vale Sporting Complex is favourable for batting. Many teams have managed to rack up high scores, generally crossing the 100-run mark. All in all, the toss winner could choose to bat first. When it comes to the weather at Arnos Vale, the temperature around the sporting complex will hover in the range of 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to Accuweather.

BGR vs LSH live scores: Squads for the BGR vs LSH match

Vincy Premier League T10: Botanic Garden Rangers squad

Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards

Vincy Premier League T10: La Soufriere Hikers squad

Salvan Browne, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Desron Maloney, Tilron Harry, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Jeremy Haywood, Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton, Kemran Strough, Andre Hunte, Nickie Antoine, Casmus Hackshaw

