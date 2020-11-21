Vincy Premier League T10 FCS Vs GRD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will go up against Grenadines Divers (GRD) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent & Grenadines. FCS vs GRD live streaming is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Here is our FCS vs GRD prediction, info on how to watch FCS vs GRD live in India and where to catch FCS vs GRD live scores.

FCS vs GRD live streaming: FCS vs GRD live scores and VPL T10 preview

Grenadines Divers are currently at the fourth spot in the Vincy Premier League T10 charts with four points. Asif Hopper and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, losing two and winning six. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are at the last spot (6th) in the standings with no points and a win-loss record of 1-7. FCS and GRD have collided twice in the past, with Grenadines Divers winning each time.

Vincy Premier League T10 live streaming: FCS vs GRD live in India

There will no broadcast of FCS vs GRD live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the match can live stream it on the FanCode app and website. FCS vs GRD live scores can also be accessed on Vincy Premier League T10’s official Instagram page.

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent & Grenadines

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm IST

FCS vs GRD live streaming: Pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature around Arnos Vale Sporting Complex will hover in the range of 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with humidity at 87%. By looking at the previous matches played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, it can be said that the pitch is extremely favourable for batting. Many teams have managed to rack up high scores, generally crossing the 100-run mark. All in all, the toss winner could choose to bat first.

FCS vs GRD live scores: Squads for the FCS vs GRD match

Vincy Premier League T10: Fort Charlotte Strikers squad

Johnson Charles, Gidron Pope, Alex Samuel, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small

Vincy Premier League T10: Grenadines Divers squad

Wayne Harper, Kadir Nedd, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne, Asif Hopper, Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Kevin Abraham, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Jordan Samuel, Geron Wyllie, Leon Quashie

