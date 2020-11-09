Vincy Premier League T10 FCS Vs SPB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers will feature in the 5th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 12.0 on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent and will begin at 9:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the FCS vs SPB live streaming and the VPL T10 preview.
This edition marks the second season of the competition. The first season of the league was held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and was accepted by fans with open arms. The tournament is back again with yet another blockbuster season that promises to host high-octane T-10 contests among the six participating teams.
Defending champions Salt Pond Breakers have already opened their account on the points table. They trumped Dark View Explorers by 39 runs on the opening day of the competition. Salt Pond Breakers sit right at the top of the table with a staggering net run-rate of 3.90. Fort Charlotte Strikers came second in their opening match as they lost to La Soufriere Hikers by 7 wickets. With two crucial points at stake, an exciting battle is on the cards.
The wicket at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex is a run-fest, and batsmen will look to make the most out of the favorable conditions. The ball comes on nicely onto the bat on the strip, and it does not offer a lot of spin. The teams batting first have had an advantage in the competition, and the captain winning the toss will be inclined to score an imposing score upfront. As per AccuWeather, there are chances of rain interrupting the clash. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
Television audiences will not be able to catch FCS vs SPB lie in India as there is no telecast scheduled. Multi-sport aggregator platform, FanCode are the exclusive partners for streaming Vincy Premier League T20 live in the country. Fans can tune in to the app to catch the FCS vs SPB live in India. For FCS vs SPB live scores, one can visit the social media accounts of the Vincy Premier League T10.
