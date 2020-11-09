Vincy Premier League T10 FCS Vs SPB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers will feature in the 5th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 12.0 on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent and will begin at 9:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the FCS vs SPB live streaming and the VPL T10 preview.

Vincy Premier League T10 live preview

This edition marks the second season of the competition. The first season of the league was held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and was accepted by fans with open arms. The tournament is back again with yet another blockbuster season that promises to host high-octane T-10 contests among the six participating teams.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne Names Childhood Cricketing Idol And It Is NOT An Australian Player

Defending champions Salt Pond Breakers have already opened their account on the points table. They trumped Dark View Explorers by 39 runs on the opening day of the competition. Salt Pond Breakers sit right at the top of the table with a staggering net run-rate of 3.90. Fort Charlotte Strikers came second in their opening match as they lost to La Soufriere Hikers by 7 wickets. With two crucial points at stake, an exciting battle is on the cards.

Vincy Premier League T10 live: FCS vs SPB squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers:

Gidron Pope (Marquee), Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles

ALSO READ | Kieron Pollard Comically Names Smartest Pandya Brother Between Hardik And Krunal: Watch

Salt Pond Breakers squad

Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph

ALSO READ | Brett Lee Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, House And Personal Life On 44th Birthday

Pitch and Weather report

The wicket at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex is a run-fest, and batsmen will look to make the most out of the favorable conditions. The ball comes on nicely onto the bat on the strip, and it does not offer a lot of spin. The teams batting first have had an advantage in the competition, and the captain winning the toss will be inclined to score an imposing score upfront. As per AccuWeather, there are chances of rain interrupting the clash. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | IPL 2013 Final Highlights Rewind: Rohit Sharma Leads Mumbai To First-ever Title Win

FCS vs SPB live streaming: How to watch FCS vs SPB live in India?

Television audiences will not be able to catch FCS vs SPB lie in India as there is no telecast scheduled. Multi-sport aggregator platform, FanCode are the exclusive partners for streaming Vincy Premier League T20 live in the country. Fans can tune in to the app to catch the FCS vs SPB live in India. For FCS vs SPB live scores, one can visit the social media accounts of the Vincy Premier League T10.

Image source: VPL T10 Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.