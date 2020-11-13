Vincy Premier League T10 GRD Vs BGR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Grenadines Divers (GRD) will lock horns with Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the 14th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 league on Friday, November 13. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent and will begin at 10:00 PM IST. Here are the GRD vs BGR live streaming details, how to watch GRD vs BGR live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10 announcement

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: Tournament preview ahead of GRD vs BGR live streaming

The ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 2020 is the second edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the competition which will run from November 7 to November 22 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The upcoming GRD vs BGR match will be the 5th respective match for both sides in the ongoing event. As of now, the Botanic Garden Rangers are the only unbeaten team in the competition as they have won all four of their matches to be placed at the top of the points table. On the other hand, the Grenadines Divers are positioned third on the points table after registering two wins and two defeats out of their four fixtures.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: GRD vs BGR live streaming details

None of the Vincy Premier League T10 matches are being televised in India. For ardent fans of the sport, the GRD vs BGR live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. The updates for the GRD vs BGR live in India and GRD vs BGR live scores will be available on Vincy Premier League T10's Instagram handle.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: Weather forecast ahead of GRD vs BGR live streaming

Heavy showers are predicted for the upcoming GRD vs BGR match. As per AccuWeather, there is a 57 percent chance of rainfall during match time. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to hover around 28° Celsius.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: Pitch report ahead of GRD vs BGR live streaming

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex is known to be favourable for batsmen. In the last four matches played at the venue this Vincy Premier League T10 season, the average first innings score has been 91. As evidenced from the match results, the captain winning the toss is likely to prefer chasing.

