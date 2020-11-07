Vincy Premier League T10 GRD Vs BGR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Grenadines Divers will lock horns with Botanic Garden Rangers in the opener of the Vincy Premier League T10 2.0 on Saturday. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent and will begin at 9:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the GRD vs BGR live streaming details and the VPL T10 preview.

Vincy Premier League T10 live preview

The Vincy Premier League will be the second edition of the tournament and will begin on Saturday, November 7. The inaugural tournament was one of the first cricket leagues played amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and after the success of it, the organisers have scheduled a 15-day second edition. Both Divers and Rangers had impressive seasons first time out, qualifying for the semi-final, only for both of them to fall short at the penultimate stage.

The two teams faced off in the 3rd place playoff, with the Divers having comfortably won by seven wickets in that game. The Divers will start as favourites but will have to steer clear of complacency.

Vincy Premier League T10 live: GRD vs BGR squads

Grenadine Divers squad

Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel

Botanical Garden Rangers

Kenneth Dember (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex aids the batsmen and once can expect a flurry of runs in the opener between Divers and Rangers. Scores around 100 were frequently reached last time out, and the run-fest could continue this season as well. Accuweather predicts that rain could play spoilsport on Saturday, with 61% chances of rain. Thus captains winning the toss are likely to bat second in the GRD vs BGR clash.

How to watch GRD vs BGR live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Vincy Premier league in India. However, fans can watch the GRD vs BGR live streaming on the FanCode app. For GRD vs BGR live scores and in-match highlights, one can visit the social media accounts of the tournament. The match will commence at 9:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 7.

