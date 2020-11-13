Vincy Premier League T10 LSH Vs DVE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will face off against the Dark View Explorers (DVE) in the 13th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier League T10, 2020. The LSH vs DVE match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on Friday, November 13. Here are the LSH vs DVE live streaming details, how to watch LSH vs DVE live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10 announcement

Also Read | No Kohli Or Tendulkar; Netizens React As Iyer Becomes Only Indian Followed By Instagram

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: Tournament preview ahead of LSH vs DVE live streaming

The ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 2020 is the second edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the competition which will run from November 7 to November 22 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The upcoming LSH vs DVE match will be the 5th respective match for both sides in the ongoing event. As of now, the La Soufriere Hikers have won two and lost two and are currently placed fourth on the points table. On the other hand, the Dark View Explorers have registered just one win out of their four fixtures to be placed at fifth on the points table.

Also Read | LSH Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Game Preview

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: LSH vs DVE live streaming details

None of the Vincy Premier League T10 matches are being televised in India. For ardent fans of the sport, the LSH vs DVE live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. The updates for the LSH vs DVE live in India and LSH vs DVE live scores will be available on Vincy Premier League T10's Instagram handle.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: Weather forecast ahead of LSH vs DVE live streaming

A rain threat looms over the upcoming LSH vs DVE match. As per AccuWeather, there is a 60 percent chance of rainfall during match time. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to hover around 28° Celsius.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Launches ICC T20 World Cup 2021 To Be Held In India; See Picture

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: Pitch report ahead of LSH vs DVE live streaming

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex is known to be favourable for batsmen. In the five matches played at the venue this Vincy Premier League T10 season, the average first innings score has been 84. As evidenced from the match results, the captain winning the toss is likely to prefer chasing.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Calls Glenn Maxwell '10 Crore Cheerleader' After Flop Dream11 IPL: Watch

Image source: VPL T10 Facebook

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.