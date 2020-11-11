Vincy Premier League T10 LSH Vs DVE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

La Soufriere Hikers will lock horns with the Dark View Explorers in the 10th game of the Vincy Premier League T10, 2020. The LSH vs DVE match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on Wednesday, November 11. Here are the LSH vs DVE live streaming details, how to watch LSH vs DVE live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10: LSH vs DVE preview

La Soufriere Hikers, the runner-ups from the last of the Vincy Premier League T10, have won one game and lost one game at the league so far. In their first game, against the Fort Charlotte Strikers, the Hikers chased down a total of 55 runs with three balls left to spare in the last over. In the second game, the Hikers lost to the current table-toppers, the Botanic Garden Rangers after failing to chase down 72 runs. They are in fourth place on the table.

Meanwhile, the Dark View Explorers have had a terrible season so far. They have lost each of their three games at the league so far and are in last place on the table. They will want to go back to winning ways if they want any chance at the finals and they might get their chance today, as the Hikers are on a one-match losing streak right now.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live in India: LSH vs DVE live streaming details

The Vincy Premier League T10 LSH vs DVE live in India action will not be televised. Fans can watch the LSH vs DVE live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The LSH vs DVE live scores and match updates will be available on Vincy Premier League T10's Instagram handle.

Vincy Premier League T10: LSH vs DVE pitch report and weather forecast

Five of the eight games at the Vincy Premier League T10 season so far have seen scores of over 100. There have been two matches that have had lower scores of under 60 as well. One rain-shortened game still pulled in scores at a great strike rate. All in all, pitch conditions have favoured both batting and bowling at different times.

Accuweather's prediction for today's match is partly sunny with a 34% chance of rain during the day. There is a high chance of rain before the game which can alter pitch/outfield conditions. Fans can expect the game to be shortened by rain. Humidity is expected to be at 68% with a cloud cover of 42%.

Image Credits: VPL T10 Instagram

