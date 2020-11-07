Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs DVE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Salt Pond Breakers will battle against the Dark View Explorers in the second match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2.0 on Saturday. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent and will begin at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the SPB vs DVE live streaming details and the VPL T10 preview.

Vincy Premier League T10 live preview

The Vincy Premier League will be the second edition of the tournament and will begin on Saturday, November 7. The inaugural tournament was one of the first cricket leagues played amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and after the success of it, the organisers have scheduled a 15-day second edition.

Salt Pond Breakers are the defending champions of the competition and are favourites this time around as well, with Sunil Ambris set to lead the side. The Explorers struggled last time and could manage just two victories in their eight games and failed to make it to the playoffs.

Vincy Premier League T10 live: SPB vs DVE squads

Salt Pond Breakers squad

Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph

Dark View Explorers squad

Lindon James (Marquee), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, O’J Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze

Pitch and Weather report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex aids the batsmen and once can expect a flurry of runs in the game between Breakers and Explorers. Scores around 100 were frequently reached last time out, and the run-fest could continue this season as well. Accuweather predicts that rain could play spoilsport on Saturday, with 61% chances of rain. Thus captains winning the toss are likely to bat first this game as the pitch is likely to have slowed own considering that it is the second of the night.

How to watch SPB vs DVE live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Vincy Premier league in India. However, fans can watch the SPB vs DVE live streaming on the FanCode app. For SPB vs DVE live scores and in-match highlights, one can visit the social media accounts of the tournament. The match will commence at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 7.

(Image Courtesy: VPL T10 Instagram)

