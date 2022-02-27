Vinod Kambli Arrested In Mumbai For Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol, Hitting A Car

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday for allegedly ramming his car into the gate of a residential society in Bandra. According to the Bandra Police, the ex-cricketer was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. He has been booked for rash driving.

"Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for hitting a car under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway," the Bandra Police said in a statement quoted by news agency ANI.

Vinod Kambli arrested

According to PTI, after ramming his car into the residential society in Bandra, Kambli allegedly argued with the complex’s watchman and some residents after the incident. After a brief arrest, he was released on bail. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), a Bandra police station official confirmed to PTI.

Vinod Kambli's career

Vinod Kambli has played 104 ODI games and 17 Tests and scored 2,477 and 1,084 runs in the respective formats. The former left-handed middle-order batsman also scored 9,965 runs in 129 first-class matches and 6,476 runs in 221 List-A games. He bid adieu to the game in 2000 when he was no longer in the scheme of the national team management.

Post-retirement, the ex-middle-order batsman decided to try his luck in acting and also succeeded in finding roles in a handful of movies like Annarth (2002), Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat (2009), and, a 2015 Kannada movie titled 'Bettanagere' amongst others.

Very recently, he had made a huge prediction for India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull saying that playing for India could soon be on the cards for him. "Yash Dhull has announced his arrival in the first-class matches in style. Played with great composure to achieve a century, I am sure with consistent domestic performances and a good IPL season, playing for India is on the cards for this young lad. Congratulations Mr Dhull," Vinod Kambli wrote on his Koo.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI