Vinod Kambli Duped Of Rs 1 Lakh In KYC Fraud Case By Cyber Scammers

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has filed a police complaint after being scammed of Rs 1 lakh by cyber scammers. Kambli registered the case at the Bandra police station as soon as he realised he had been targeted by an unknown internet fraudster and money had been taken out from his bank account. According to reports, the alleged fraudster contacted Kambli under the guise of upgrading his KYC, which the scammer, posing as a private bank executive, said had not been completed.

How was Kambli duped?

As per reports, the incident occurred on December 3 after Kambli received a phone call from a scammer posing as an employee of a private bank where the former cricketer holds an account. The scammer allegedly told Kambli that his KYC (Know Your Customer) details were incomplete and that he needed to perform a few procedures to complete it. The fraudster instructed Kambli to download Any Desk, an application that allows users to remotely access any computer. The scammer then transferred the money from Kambli's bank account.

A case of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against an unknown person or persons. The case was registered on Tuesday, December 7 and efforts are on to nab the accused. As per reports, the police with the help of the bank, where Kambli holds an account, were able to get the money back into the former cricketer's bank account after it was fraudulently debited earlier this month.

Between 1991 and 2000, Kambli was a member of the Indian national men's cricket team, appearing in 17 Tests and 104 One-Day Internationals. Kambli has a Test average of 54.30 and a 50-over average of just under 33.

Image: PTI