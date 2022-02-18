Vinod Kambli Makes Huge Prediction For U19 Batter; 'playing For India Is On The Cards'

Former India batter Vinod Kambli spoke highly of India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull who earlier yesterday made his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group H encounter. The Delhi batter scored 113 runs which included 18 boundaries and brought up his century off just 133 balls scoring 16.

Tamil Nadu picked up two early wickets leaving Delhi at 7/2 but Dhull led the comeback and combined along with Jonty Sidhu to put Delhi on the front foot. Lalit Yadav then took over from there with a brilliant 177 to lead Delhi to a strong total of 452.

"Yash Dhull has announced his arrival in the first-class matches in style. Played with great composure to achieve a century, I am sure with consistent domestic performances and a good IPL season, playing for India is on the cards for this young lad. Congratulations Mr Dhull," Vinod Kambli wrote on his Koo.

The Ranji Trophy is currently in its game week one and has been planned across two phases. The first phase is currently underway going up to March 15 with the knockouts to be played post the IPL 2022 from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy 2022 edition will see a total of 64 games being played across 62 days.

Meanwhile, Yash Dhull, the U-19 world cup winning skipper, was picked up by the Delhi Capitals to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) for INR 50 lakhs where he will team up with his U19 World Cup mate Vicky Ostwal. It is to see if the young Indian gets his opportunities or ends up warming the bench in the presence of top quality batters in the Delhi set-up.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad and personnel

Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (C), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Personnel: Head coach - Ricky Ponting, Batting coach - Pravin Amre, Bowling coach - James Hopes, Assistant coach - Ajay Ratra and Fielding coach and Asst - Mohammad Kaif

Image: PTI