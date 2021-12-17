Vinod Kambli Shares Throwback Picture With Sachin Tendulkar; 'Salamat Rahe Dostana'

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli shared a photo with his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday. Kambli took to his Koo handle to share a photo of himself and the renowned cricketer from their school days. "Bane chahe dushman zamana hamara salamat rahe dostana hamara," Kambli captioned the post on his official Koo handle. Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained under coach Ramakant Achrekar and studied in the same school, Shardashram Vidyamandir.

The duo had first risen to prominence when they played school cricket together. Tendulkar and Kambli were involved in a record partnership of 664 runs during a Harris Shield semi-final match in 1988. Tendulkar (14) and Kambli (16) scored individual scores of 326 not out and 349 not out for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School back in February 1988. This partnership was the highest partnership for any wicket in any class of cricket at the time.

Both players were called up to play for India a few years later, but Kambli's Test career was cut short just three years after his debut. Kambli played one-day internationals till 2000, but he faded away from the scene as swiftly as he had appeared. Meanwhile, Sachin went on to play 200 Tests for India and broke several records in the process.

Vinod Kambli's career

Kambli, on the other hand, played 104 ODI games and 17 Tests and scored 2,477 and 1,084 runs in the respective formats. The former left-handed middle-order batsman also scored 9,965 runs in 129 first-class matches and 6,476 runs in 221 List-A games. He bid adieu to the game in 2000 when he was no longer in the scheme of the national team management. Post-retirement, the ex-middle-order batsman decided to try his luck in acting and also succeeded in finding roles in a handful of movies like Annarth (2002), Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat (2009), and, a 2015 Kannada movie titled 'Bettanagere' etc.

Image: VinodKambli/Instagram