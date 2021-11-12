Vinod Kambli Slams Hanuma Vihari's Exclusion From Test Squad; 'Can't Understand Why?'

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has slammed the exclusion of Hanuma Vihari from the Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Kambli turned to the Koo app to express his disappointment over Hanuma's non-selection in the Test squad as he dubbed the move an impossible one for him to understand because of the Hyderabad batter's incredible performance in the last match he played for India. Kambli highlighted the fact how Hanuma continued to bat against Australia earlier this year even after suffering from a hamstring injury.

"It is incomprehensible to drop Hanuma Vihari from the Test team, he played the last Test for India on the tour of Australia in January 2021. Then he continued to bat even after suffering a hamstring injury in Sydney. Hanuma faced 161 balls and scored 23 runs. Together with Ashwin, he saved the match for Team India. Vihari has played 12 Tests so far and has scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84," Kambli wrote in his post on Koo app.

The BCCI on Friday announced the 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which commences on November 25. Apart from Hanuma Vihari, the India roster was missing the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant. The BCCI later updated its India-A squad for the South Africa tour, including Hanuma Vihari as a late addition.

Hanuma Vihari played a crucial role in India's SCG game against Australia earlier this year, where he forged a crucial partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin to salvage a draw for his side. The match-saving effort had come despite Hanuma suffering a hamstring injury during his vital inning of 23 runs, which came off 161 balls. Hanuma was also part of the squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June. The 28-year-old, however, was not included in the playing XI.

India's Squad

India’s Test squad for New Zealand series: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Image: PTI