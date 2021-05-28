Vinod Kambli Takes Ultimate Dig At Friends Reunion Episode Thanks To Sachin Tendulkar

Fans all over the world were excited beyond measure to hear the news about the reunion of the beloved cast of the TV show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, that had become a phenomenon over the years. The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion premiered worldwide on Thursday in the form of a special 1 hour and 44 minute-long episode titled F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion. The FRIENDS Reunion episode has taken social media by storm and members from the cricketing world are also joining the bandwagon by expressing their take on this occasion.

Vinod Kambli takes a dig at the FRIENDS Reunion episode through Twitter

Recently, former Indian cricketer, Vinod Kambli provided his take on the FRIENDS Reunion episode through a witty response on Twitter. While giving an example of his long-lasting friendship with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli used the famous meme template of Kids vs Legends in his Twitter post. While taking a witty dig at the FRIENDS Reunion, Kambli wrote that it is the kids that have a reunion while the legends choose to stay together forever.

Kids have Reunion

Legends stay together forever! 😉#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Lc2CGwFt8h — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) May 27, 2021

The Tendulkar Kambli friendship

Vinod Kambli also shared 2 pictures with Sachin Tendulkar, one picture was from their early playing days together while the other was from much recent times. The Tendulkar Kambli friendship dates back to their early training days for cricket under coach Ramakant Achrekar. Although their friendship has been through a fair share of minor setbacks, the Tendulkar Kambli friendship seems to have returned back to its roots when they both met on the Friendship Day of 2019. This meeting was shared by Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter account.

FRIENDS Reunion special episode: details revealed

The special episode marks the first official reunion of all the original F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast members since the show ended in 2004. All six members from the original cast, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, arrived at Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studio where James Corden hosted the show. The creators of the show recreated several iconic moments from the original sitcom, including the two apartments and Central Perk cafe.

Where to stream the FRIENDS Reunion episode?

It was announced that the Indian streaming service Zee5 would be streaming the FRIENDS Reunion special episode for the Indian audience. On May 27, 2021, Indian fans will be able to experience the FRIENDS Reunion stream alongside the rest of the world. Zee5 had announced that it will broadcast the show in real-time as it airs on HBO Max in the United States.

How to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India?

The Friends Reunion streaming in India will begin at precisely 12:32 pm. If you are wondering how to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India, all you need to do is install the Zee5 app and pay the annual subscription of Rs. 499. Then and you will be able to watch the show with the rest of the world.

