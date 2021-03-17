Last Updated:

'Vintage' Yuvraj Singh Turns Back The Clock Once Again, Smashes Four Sixes In An Over

Yuvraj Singh made his bat talk as he scored four sixes in an over during the Road Safety World Series semi-final clash between India Legends & WI Legends

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock as he showcased a power-packed performance with the bat during the Road Safety World Series semi-final clash between India Legends and the West Indies Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. In fact, Yuvi was on beast mode, as he struck four sixes in an over.

Yuvraj Singh hits four sixes in an over once again

The middle-order batsman did the unthinkable in the penultimate over of the first innings that was bowled by leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo. Yuvraj had only scored 10 runs off nine deliveries by then but come the 19th over and it was 'Vintage'Yuvraj Singh as he hit the leg-spinner to all parts of the ground.

The first three balls were all hit for maximums towards the deep square leg, deep mid-wicket, and, down the ground respectively whereas, the fifth ball was hit over the sightscreen. The fourth and final deliveries turned out to be dot balls. 

Watch the video of Yuvi taking Nagamootoo to the cleaners four times in an over:

The southpaw went on to hit two more sixes in the final over as India Legends posted a mammoth total of 128/3 from their 20 overs. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side ended up adding 40 runs off the last 12 deliveries as the veteran all-rounder remained unbeaten on a 20-ball 49.

Even the passionate cricket fans were ecstatic after watching Yuvraj's whirlwind knock. Here are some of the reactions.

Coincidentally, the 2011 World Cup winner had hit four sixes in an over off Zander de Bruyn last Saturday when India Legends had locked horns with South Africa Legends in their final league game. 

 

