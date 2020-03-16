VIRAL: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson Plays Holi With Team-mate David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad were handed a six wicket defeat in their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. It was a masterclass from West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell whose 19-ball 49 helped KKR snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

However, despite the loss, two of the leading world-class players of the Hyderabad franchise seemed to be in a mood for mischief. They include skipper Kane Williamson and the SRH's hero of last game David Warner. The duo decided to indulge in some stress busting and were seen playing Holi.

SRH took to Twitter to share the video.

It was Kane Williamson who had the first hit.

READ: Twitterati take stand on Ashwin 'Mankading' with throwbacks to what Chris Gayle, Courtney Walsh did when given an opportunity to 'mankad'

However, Warner did not hold himself back and went to taken his revenge against his skipper.

Kane Williamson did not feature in Hyderabad's last game against KKR as he was rested due to a shoulder injury. He had picked up the injury during the second Test match against Bangladesh. The dashing Kiwi batsman had a good season for SRH last year both as a batsman and as a skipper. Williamson was last year's 'Orange Cap' winner for scoring 735 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 142.44 which included eight half-centuries. He had also led SRH to the final where they went down to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, Warner made a strong comeback by scoring a quickfire 53-ball 85 which included nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 160.38. He put up a 118 run opening stand with Jonny Bairstow who was making his IPL debut. The destructive Australian opening batsman had to miss last year's IPL due to his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in action against Rajasthan Royals on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.